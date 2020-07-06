  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for brother Siddhanth Kapoor; Shares an unseen childhood picture

As Siddhanth Kapoor turned a year older today, her sister Shraddha Kapoor shared a beautiful childhood picture and she showered some birthday love on him.
4344 reads Mumbai Updated: July 6, 2020 06:40 pm
Shraddha Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for brother Siddhanth Kapoor; Shares an unseen childhood pictureShraddha Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for brother Siddhanth Kapoor; Shares an unseen childhood picture
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shraddha Kapoor is an avid social media user and doesn’t leave a chance to shower love on her loved ones, especially her brother Siddhanth Kapoor. The Ek Villain actress is often seen sharing adorable posts for her brother and has also treated her fans with beautiful throwback pictures from their childhood. Interestingly, Shraddha once again gave us a glimpse of her oh so wonderful childhood memories as she wished her brother Siddhanth on his birthday today and it will make you go aww.

In the picture, Shraddha and Siddhanth were seen sitting together. While the Baaghi 3 actress looked adorable in her messy hair, white tee and skirt, Siddhanth’s cute expressions in his multi-coloured shirt won hearts. In the caption, Shraddha called her big brother the bringer of joy, her strength, conscience keeper and much more. She wrote, “Today is a VERY special day! It’s my brother’s birthday!!! My bringer of joy, silliness, strength, my conscience keeper and major TP partner, Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! I love you moistest @siddhanthkapoor.”

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday wish for her brother Siddhanth Kapoor:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in March and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will, reportedly, be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement