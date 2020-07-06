Shraddha Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for brother Siddhanth Kapoor; Shares an unseen childhood picture

As Siddhanth Kapoor turned a year older today, her sister Shraddha Kapoor shared a beautiful childhood picture and she showered some birthday love on him.

is an avid social media user and doesn’t leave a chance to shower love on her loved ones, especially her brother Siddhanth Kapoor. The Ek Villain actress is often seen sharing adorable posts for her brother and has also treated her fans with beautiful throwback pictures from their childhood. Interestingly, Shraddha once again gave us a glimpse of her oh so wonderful childhood memories as she wished her brother Siddhanth on his birthday today and it will make you go aww.

In the picture, Shraddha and Siddhanth were seen sitting together. While the Baaghi 3 actress looked adorable in her messy hair, white tee and skirt, Siddhanth’s cute expressions in his multi-coloured shirt won hearts. In the caption, Shraddha called her big brother the bringer of joy, her strength, conscience keeper and much more. She wrote, “Today is a VERY special day! It’s my brother’s birthday!!! My bringer of joy, silliness, strength, my conscience keeper and major TP partner, Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! I love you moistest @siddhanthkapoor.”

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday wish for her brother Siddhanth Kapoor:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in March and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will, reportedly, be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

