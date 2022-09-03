Shraddha Kapoor posts PICS from Shakti Kapoor’s 70th birthday; don’t miss the Crime Master Gogo-themed cake

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has turned a year older, and is celebrating his 70th birthday today. The actor spent his special day with his kids Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor. Shraddha has now shared pictures from the bash, giving fans a glimpse of how they celebrated Shakti Kapoor’s birthday. Shraddha also penned a heartfelt note wishing her dad a happy birthday. While the pictures were simply amazing, it was the cake inspired by Crime Master Gogo that caught our attention.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account to drop some beautiful pictures from Shakti Kapoor’s birthday celebration. The first picture shows Shraddha and Siddhanth holding Shakti Kapoor close, while he sits on a chair. We can also see a cake placed on the table, and it’s no ordinary cake. Looks like Shraddha got it customised, and it is inspired by Shakti Kapoor’s popular character Crime Master Gogo from the cult classic film Andaz Apna Apna. We can also see some of Crime Master Gogo’s popular lines written over the cake, and we've got to say, Shraddha and Siddhanth pulled out all stops to make their dad feel extra-special.

Sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote, “My Birthday Baapu!!! @shaktikapoor I love you Hope I can make you half as proud as you make me.”

Take a look at Shraddha’s post below:

A few days ago, Shraddha Kapoor shared a few pictures from her Ganpati celebrations, and they were simply stunning. The pictures show her in a traditional saree holding a Ganpati idol in her hands. In her caption, she shared how excited she is about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, and that these are her favourite 10 days of the year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3, and will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic comedy with Ranbir Kapoor.

