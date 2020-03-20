Shraddha Kapoor practices social distancing by chilling with ‘Shyloh Babu’ & we are loving the cuddles; PHOTO

Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor is spending time with her pet during quarantine period as the actress shared a photo of ‘ShylohBabu’ on social media.

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, it has been a couple of day since most of us are in self-quarantine. Since all gyms and theatres are shut down across the nation and with Cine bodies halting all film shootings until the end of the month, B-town celebs are enjoying their quarantine period and since we are not getting treated to their airport or for that matter, paparazzi photos, therefore, celebs are making sure to treat their fans with their photos on social media.

While has been on a cleaning spree and also, making the most of the quarantine period to indulge in self-care, has been learning to strum the guitar. Not just this, talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Angrezi Medium actress has been working out at her home and also, video chatting with BFFs- and Amrita Singh. And today, Baaghi 3 actress, , took to social media to share a photo of her dog as she is surely making the most of the quarantine period and playing with him. Alongside the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Being home #ShylohBabu #Brat #PureJoy #Playtime #MastiInHisEyes #InnocentEyes #PetsGiveLove #AnimalsAreFriends..” Prior to this, Ananya Panday, too, shared a photo with her pet Astro as she was seen teaching him some new tricks.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, and next, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

