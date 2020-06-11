Shraddha Kapoor proves her love for Indian street food as she binges on Vada Pav in a throwback video

Shraddha Kapoor looks happy and content as she binges on Vada Pav while promoting her film Street Dancer 3D in a throwback video.

is spending her quarantine period at home with her family and pet Shyloh amid the lockdown. From saying no to plastic toothbrushes to choosing bucket baths, the actress also documents her healthy and green lifestyle on Instagram. She is among one of the many actresses in Bollywood who makes conscious efforts to live in an eco-friendly manner. Shraddha is a big foodie and has proved so in many of her videos and photos. She had even revealed in an interview that she loves to gorge on Indian street foods like Pani Puri, Sev Puri, Vada Pav and more.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of the actress bingeing on to a yummy vada pav while promoting her film Street Dancer 3D. In the video shared, Shraddha looked gorgeous donning a black and white checkered dress and had left her hair open. We can see the Saaho actress busy eating the yummy snack and then she asks her Street Dancer co-star to take a bite who questions her in Marathi, "What are you eating?." The video ends with the person taking the video revealing that this was the actress's second vada pav that she is bingeing on and on the other hand, Shraddha looks happy and content on having this yummy snack.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

