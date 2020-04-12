Shraddha Kapoor is quite excited for her Easter Sunday cheat meal and THIS video is proof; WATCH

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Shraddha Kapoor wishes fans a Happy Easter and shows her excitement about the Easter Sunday cheat meal in a video shared by the actress.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with many of us quarantined to our homes, the world is celebrating Easter Day today i.e on 12th April 2020. On this day, food is considered as a big part of the Easter celebrations. The most traditional dish is roast lamb which is often followed by a Simmel cake and lots of chocolate eggs. While Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, and others are wishing their fans by sharing posts on Easter, actress has a unique way of wishing her fans.

Shraddha shared a video where she is making a goofy expression by raising her eyebrows and looks excited about her Easter Sunday cheat meal. The Baaghi 3 actress wrote, "Easter Sunday cheat day!!!Happy Easter!" Well, we all can definitely relate to Shraddha's expression today, right? Meanwhile, the video is during her dance rehearsals for a song from Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore. Recently, the Street Dancer 3D actress won hearts on the internet with an adorable post with her siblings Siddhanth Kapoor, Priyaank Sharma and Vedika.

(Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'precious' picture with her siblings Siddhanth, Priyaank & Vedika amid lockdown)

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More