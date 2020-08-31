  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao celebrate 2 years of Stree; Actress shares still from sets of horror comedy

As Amar Kaushik’s Stree completes two years of release, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao celebrate the same with special posts on social media.
10340 reads Mumbai
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor won a million hearts when they collaborated for the first time for Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Stree. The movie was based on Karnataka’s urban legend known as Nale Ba which was about a spirit who knocks people’s door at night. Stree was a hit at the box office and the audience was completely smitten by this horror comedy. And while Stree completes two years of release today, Shraddha and Rajkummar celebrated the achievement with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Shraddha, who played a mysterious character in the movie, shared stills from the sets of this Amar Kaushik directorial wherein she was seen shooting with Rajkummar, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. The still left the audience nostalgic about the horror comedy. The Baaghi actress captioned the post as, “#2YearsOfStree @rajkummar_rao @amarkaushik @pankajtripathi @aparshakti_khurana @nowitsabhi @maddockfilms.” On the other hand, Rajkummar also shared a beautiful post for celebrating the two years of release of the movie with a spooky caption.

He shared a picture of himself wherein he was seen chilling on a chair in a white t-shirt paired with brown coloured shorts. In the caption, Rajkummar wrote, “पलट (पर अगर हमारी स्त्री आपको पीछे से बुलाये तो पलट कर कभी नहीं देखना) #2YearsofStree.”

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#2YearsOfStree @rajkummar_rao @amarkaushik @pankajtripathi @aparshakti_khurana @nowitsabhi @maddockfilms @rajanddk

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Interestingly, Amar Kaushik had left the movie on a cliffhanger and ever since then there have been reports about the sequel of this popular horror comedy. However, the makers are yet to begin working on the same.

Credits :Instagram

