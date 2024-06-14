Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 Teaser from theatre goes viral; excited fans spot Tamannaah Bhatia's special appearance

The Stree 2 teaser starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is out but with a twist. It is currently showing in theaters during the Munjya screening. Fans who went to watch the movie shared the videos of the teaser on social media and praised the lead actors.

Expressing their excitement for the film, several fans added that Shraddha and Rajkummar are killing in the film.

Stree 2 teaser is out

Only those who go to watch the movie Munjya can experience the thrill of the Stree 2 teaser. The teaser starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was released today, June 14 during the screening of Munjya in theaters. In the teaser, excited fans also spotted Tamannaah Bhatia making a special appearance. She was featured in a peppy dance number.

Sharing the videos directly from theaters, fans expressed their excitement for Stree 2 as the teaser doubled up the anticipation.

One fan wrote, "shraddha kapoor is coming back to slay again and give maddock their biggest earning film in this universe we all will be seated and rooted for it."

Another fan shared, "she's back with a bang!!! oh the long hair,the smile whattaa beauty seated to see her rule the box office on 15 August #stree2 #stree2teaser #ShraddhaKapoor."

A third fan wrote, "Saw #Stree2 teaser. #shraddhakapoor #rajkummarrao are killing it."

Have a look:

CBFC approves two teasers of Stree 2

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved two teasers for Stree 2. The first teaser has a duration of 1 minute and 23 seconds, while the second one runs for 1 minute and 6 seconds. Both teasers have been granted a U/A certificate.

A source also told the news portal, “The teaser will be released in June itself, that too this week, though the release of the film is almost 2 ½ months away. This promo of Stree 2 will give an idea as to what one can expect from the film this time.”

Stree 2 release date announced

Taking to their official Instagram handle today, June 14, Maddock Films shared a video to announce that Stree 2 will now be released on Independence Day, August 15. Sharing this announcement, the makers captioned it, “Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se!”

Notably, the film is set to clash with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2. Apart from it, Stree 2 will also clash with Akshay Kumar, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Khel Khel Mein.

Meanwhile, August 15 was supposed to be the release date of Singham Again but now to avoid the clash with Stree 2, it will be released in Diwali 2024.

