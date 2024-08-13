Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Stree poster's 'striking similarity' with Stranger Things 2 draws attention; netizens say, 'Same but different’

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is hitting theaters this Friday, but its poster has stirred up controversy. Following the release of the poster for Amar Kaushik's much-anticipated sequel, online users have pointed out its notable resemblance to the Stranger Things 2 poster.

The release of the Stree 2 poster has ignited a storm of reactions on social media, with many drawing comparisons to the Stranger Things 2 poster. The similarities, particularly in the color scheme, layout, and overall design, have not gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed users. One user pointed out, "The Stree 2 poster seems to have borrowed from Stranger Things 2," while another questioned, "Copy or coincidence? It looks more like a copy." The debate didn't stop there, as others chimed in with comments like "Same same... but different" and "Inspired or copied?"

Some users acknowledged minor differences between the two posters but emphasized, "There are a couple of differences, but the similarities are striking." This online buzz has added an unexpected twist to the anticipation surrounding the film, sparking conversations about originality and creative inspiration in the world of cinema.

Some fans have come to the defense of the Stree 2 poster, arguing that while there are similarities in the color scheme, the poster incorporates distinct background elements and unique references specific to the film. They highlighted that both Stree 2 and Stranger Things 2 share supernatural themes, making some overlap in design understandable. One user commented, "Even if the color scheme is similar, the background in Stree 2 is different, and it has its own set of film references."

Another added, "It's just a tribute to the supernatural genre, not necessarily a copy." Some commented that similar poster designs are common, with one saying, “Dude, one out of three movie posters look like that now.” Another noted, “Stranger Things didn’t create the half blue, half red, floating faces poster design; it’s probably one of the most unoriginal poster designs in modern cinema.”

The highly anticipated sequel Stree 2 brings back the beloved mix of supernatural elements and comedy that made its predecessor a hit in 2018. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film sees Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprising their roles, with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana also returning to the cast.

Set in the same eerie town plagued by the enigmatic female spirit, the sequel delves deeper into the characters' stories and the haunting legend of ‘Stree’. Produced under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and written by the duo Raj & DK, with special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan, Stree 2 has already sparked excitement among fans.

Releasing on August 15, the film will compete with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. Despite the competition, Stree 2 is already leading the box office, having sold over 100,000 tickets within 48 hours of advance bookings.

On the other hand, the second season of Stranger Things, released in October 2017, picks up a year after the events in Hawkins, Indiana. As the kids try to return to normal life, they face new dangers from the Upside Down, including a menacing entity known as the 'Mind Flayer'. Eleven reappears, exploring more about her origins and abilities. The season deepens the series' supernatural elements while introducing new characters, all set against the backdrop of 1980s nostalgia.

