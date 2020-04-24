Shraddha Kapoor REACTS to a fan reading memes amid lockdown: Some of them are good time pass

Shraddha Kapoor reacted to a fan who said that he is reading memes online during lockdown; Here’s what the Saaho actress said

Just like most of us, , too, loves to read books, and since all of us are in quarantine, with Bollywood actors stuck at home with no shootings, this Saaho actress is making sure to make the most of her time by reading books. Yesterday, on the occasion of Book Day, Shraddha Kapoor interacted with her fans on Instagram and asked for book suggestions and amidst a host of recommendations, when a fan told her that he/she is currently reading memes online, Shraddha had an apt reaction to it.

As the fan wrote that he/she is currently reading memes online, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “haha some of them are good tp.” Well, we totally agree with Shraddha Kapoor because some of the memes online are indeed good fun. Besides reading, this Baaghi actress has been working out on her terrace and also spending time with her family. During a recent interview, Shraddha Kapoor got talking about her experience of shooting for Saaho as she said that throughout the shoot, she got so comfortable holding the gun that it almost started feeling like it was an extension of her body. Adding, Shraddha said that when she was not shooting or during breaks, she got so attached that if she did not have her weapon with her, she would always enquire about it.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and prior to this, Shraddha was seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite , however, the film failed to perform well at the box office. Next, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's reply to a fan who said he is reading memes online

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor enjoys leisure time at home post the success of Baaghi 3 and Coronavirus outbreak; See Post

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×