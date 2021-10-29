Shraddha Kapoor REACTS to marriage reports with photographer Rohan Shrestha

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is one star who is known to keep her private life under the wraps. In the recent past, her wedding reports with rumoured beau Rohan Shreshta has ignited social media. Rumours mills has it that the two might seal the deal soon. However, both Shradhha and Rohan haven’t made their relationship official as of yet. Now, in a recent interaction when Shradhha was asked to comment on the rumours, the actor clarified that such talks will ever take away her focus from working.

She told Hindustan Times, “I don’t think all this takes away the focus from my work because I have never really spoken much about my personal life anyway.” Well, the actress reportedly neither denied nor confirmed the news. Going by the same, it appears that the Aashiqui star has no plans to get married in the near future. Instead, seemingly, Shradhha’s major focus is on working harder.

Talking about the same, during the same interaction, Shradhha Kapoor also opened up on her upcoming project alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The two will share the screen space in Luv Ranjan’s next and the shooting of the film is also in progress. The actor added, “We were following all the protocols strictly, and within those, managing to shoot. It just feels so good to be back on set, I am living my dream of being an actor and doing what I love to do. To work with Luv sir as a filmmaker, and Ranbir (Kapoor), who I adore as an actor, Dimple (Kapadia) ma’am, who I love as an actor and as a person… it has really already been such a memorable experience.”

Shraddha Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia headed to New Delhi to kick off the second shooting schedule of Luv Ranjan's untitled film in the month of July. The first schedule was shot earlier in 2021, now after wrapping the second shooting schedule, the cast will reportedly head to Spain to complete the filming process.

