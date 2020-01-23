Shraddha Kapoor reacts to the rumours of her dating Rohan Shrestha; Says its only buzz

Shraddha Kapoor rubbishes rumours of marrying Rohan Shrestha in 2020 and calls it a buzz.

has been the talk of the town for many reasons. The actress will soon be seen starring alongside in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha is quite secretive when it comes to her love life. The Saaho actress recently has been making headlines for her alleged relationship with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. The rumours about Shraddha and Rohan dating broke the internet in 2018. After being spotted together at multiple events, the wedding hearsay followed in no time.

Reacting on the same, Shraddha Kapoor told Times of India that she doesn't have the time to think about anything else except for her movies. The actress is gearing up for her upcoming projects and has pulled up her socks to stay ahead in the race. In her interview with the daily, Shraddha also denied the wedding rumours calling it a buzz. Shraddha and Rohan have always kept their lips sealed over the matter. Be it the dating hearsay or wedding speculations, the two have never given their nod for either. However, sources say that the two prefer to keep their relationship under wraps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will soon be seen in Street Dancer 3D. The actress also plays the leading lady in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. Shraddha has also been roped in opposite in Luv Rajan's next project. The film is yet to be titled and it slated for March 26, 2021 release.

