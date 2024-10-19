Shraddha Kapoor REACTS to becoming most followed Indian actor on Instagram; says, ‘people want to see who you are’

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor recently achieved a social media milestone, becoming the second most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram, surpassing even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reflecting on this achievement, Shraddha shared that she believes authenticity is key, as people are drawn to the real you. She mentioned that she never expected having a large number of Instagram followers would turn into such a big deal.

She highlighted the importance of staying genuine in a space where many feel pressured to alter themselves for attention, as it can impact mental well-being. “I never imagined that this would become a big thing—of having an X number of followers—it just happened. I feel like people want to see who you are, so it is best to just be yourself,” she said.

The Stree 2 actress, known for her playful interactions with followers, shared how much she enjoys engaging with her 'Insta family'. She noted that some of the comments were so creative that she couldn't help but reply.

Shraddha, who personally manages her social media, credits the fun and camaraderie to her followers, whom she affectionately calls 'Shraddha Gems' or 'Babudis'. She shared that over the years, this bond has grown stronger, making Instagram a fantastic platform for her to connect with fans in a heartfelt way.

She expressed how special her connection with her ‘Insta family’ feels, even without meeting them in person. She acknowledged that while social media can have its downsides, her experience has been overwhelmingly positive. Her interactions and the unique bond she shares with her followers bring her a sense of joy and connection that she truly values.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor began her Bollywood journey with Teen Patti, playing the role of Aparna Khanna, a college student. Despite her debut, the film did not perform well at the box office. However, her big break came with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri, where she starred alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. This role marked a turning point in her career, earning her recognition and establishing her as a leading actress in the industry.

Since her breakthrough, the actress has built a diverse filmography, taking on roles in projects like Ok Jaanu, Ek Villain, Haseena Parkar, Half Girlfriend, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Her performances have showcased her versatility across different genres, from romance and drama to thriller and dance films. Most recently, she appeared in Stree 2, reuniting with Rajkummar Rao, adding another chapter to her successful career.

The horror-comedy sequel to Stree (2018) has become one of the highest earners at the box office in 2024. Featuring a talented cast that includes Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi, the film successfully blends humor and horror, captivating audiences and solidifying its place in cinematic success.

