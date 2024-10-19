Shraddha Kapoor REACTS to pay parity in industry, opens up on increasing remuneration of stars; 'whatever is going to work positively...'

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her candid nature, never shies away from sharing her views. With a solid presence in Bollywood and a string of hits to her name, including the recent Stree 2, the actress recently addressed the topic of pay parity in the film industry. She expressed optimism about the gradual shift taking place and reflected on the increasing remuneration of leading stars over the years. She mentioned that decisions regarding what will best support a film's production and ensure it is made as intended ultimately rest with the producers.

At a recent launch event, Shraddha Kapoor reflected on the transformation of the film industry since her debut with Teen Patti in 2010. She acknowledged that her earnings have significantly increased over the past 14 years while noting that although a gap in pay still exists, there are signs of progress toward bridging it.

The actress also talked about evolving remuneration for top stars and shared that these choices rest in the hands of producers. She explained that producers make decisions based on what will benefit the film's production and align with their vision. According to her, some producers have a forward-looking approach, understanding the industry's future trajectory while acknowledging that there isn't a standard approach everyone adheres to.

She said, “Whatever is going to work positively in the making of a film, the way it is supposed to be made, those calls the producers will have to take. It’s their vision. I feel like there are a few who have long-term vision and really know where the industry is headed. There is no uniform way which everybody is following.”

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor, one of the most-followed Indian celebrities globally and daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, has built a remarkable career since her debut over a decade ago with Teen Patti. Over the years, she has delivered several memorable films, including Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend, Chhichhore, ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Her latest release, Stree 2, marked a significant milestone in her career. This horror-comedy sequel to the 2018 hit Stree became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, earning over Rs 800 crore at the box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film reunited the original cast.

