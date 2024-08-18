Shraddha Kapoor recalls funny incident of monkeys stealing her Bakarwadi during shoot: ‘Stree 2 aur bandaro ka saamna’

Shraddha Kapoor’s recently released movie Stree 2 is currently doing great business at the box office. The film has taken the country by storm and has already become a blockbuster within three days of its release on August 15. While the audience is thoroughly enjoying the movie, the actress also had fun shooting for it. In fact, she also had some uninvited guests in her hotel room during the shoot.

While talking to Miss Malini Showbiz, the actress opened up about her encounter with some monkeys who entered her hotel room unannounced on the first day. The actress said that she took her favorite snack, bakarwadi, along with her to the location. After checking in, she created a corner dedicated to snacks. Thinking no stranger would barge into her room, she kept the door open. But to her shock, she was pleasantly surprised when a couple of monkeys came in.

They swiftly went to the snack corner and picked up the heavy bag of bhakarwadi. Before she could register what had just happened, the animals went away leaving her in disbelief. Shraddha Kapoor exclaimed that they looked like professional thieves who entered her room as they owned it and took along the heavy bag of snacks effortlessly. “Stree 2 aur bandaron ka saamna hogaya wahan pe,” she said in Hindi mocking the incident.

Earlier this month, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress was in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla wherein she revealed why she is so selective about her movies. Kapoor told us, “I think I have the clarity now that I only want to be part of films that really really really excite me, and also the audience. The audience also has a certain expectation of the kind of films that I do and should be doing and the kind of characters I am playing. Jab tak woh feeling nahi aati na ki iss film ka hissa banna hai aur yeh character play karna hai (till I don't get the feeling of being part of a movie or playing a character), till then, I am ok to wait for the absolute right film and right character to come my way.”

For the unknown, the horror comedy movie also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

