Shraddha Kapoor recalls an incident when she commented on Nora Fatehi’s dance video but latter didn’t reply

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor has hit the screens today i.e. January 24, 2020

Until yesterday, was neck deep busy with the promotions of Street Dancer 3D co-starring and from traveling to different cities to making appearances in reality shows, Varun and Shraddha made sure to promote the film to the T. Now, we all know that not Shraddha Kapoor but was the first choice for the film, however, due to date issues, Katrina Kaif backed out of the film and that is when Remo D’Souza roped in Shraddha Kapoor.

Now we all know that Nora Fatehi, who is an amazing dancer, too, is paired opposite Varun Dhawan in the film, and during a recent interview, when Shraddha Kapoor was asked about working with Nora Fatehi, this Aashiqui 2 actress was all praises for Nora and called her an amazing and fantastic dancer. Also, Shraddha Kapoor said that shooting for the dance-off in the film with Nora was a lot of fun because what makes Shraddha happy is great dancing and good dancers. But what is amazing is that Shraddha shared an incident wherein she left a comment on Nora’s dance video. Shraddha shared, “In 2017, when Nora had barely stepped into the industry, I had commented on her dance video. However, I didn’t get a reply from her. My comment probably got lost in the ma​​ny messages that she had received for it.”

Furthermore, Shraddha said that when they met for the first time on the sets of this film, she told Nora about the incident when she left a comment on her video. Also, Shraddha revealed that when she learnt that Nora would be a part of the film, she was super excited. ‘I believed that if we had her on board, it would only make our team and our film stronger,” said Shraddha. Street Dancer has hit the screens today and is witnessing a box office clash with ’s Panga

