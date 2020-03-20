Shraddha Kapoor refused the chance to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan? Here's why

Well, here's another trivia that not many might know about Shraddha Kapoor's debut film. Here's why she did it.

made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti back in 2010, and well, the actress sure has come a long way since then. Shakti Kapoor's daughter, Shraddha has managed to make a name for herself on her own and given the varied range of work the actress has done, she sure does deserve all the love she has been receiving right now and of course, with the projects she has chosen, she does have a lot of big things coming up.

However, a little something that many might not know about her is she had to refuse a film with as her debut because she was just 18 back then. The actress says, " I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don’t think getting offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan."

Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff as she reunited with him on screen and while the movie opened up to great numbers, it was ultimately affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The actress has also done films like Street Dancer 3D with , Saaho, and Chhichhore recently.

Credits :Hindustan Times

