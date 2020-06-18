  1. Home
Shraddha Kapoor remembers spending musical night at Sushant Singh Rajput's home as she pens a note for him

Shraddha Kapoor pens a heartwarming note for Sushant Singh Rajput as she revisits the time that she spent with her Chhichhore co-star
6154 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2020 05:01 pm
Shraddha Kapoor remembers spending musical night at Sushant Singh Rajput's home as she pens a note for himShraddha Kapoor remembers spending musical night at Sushant Singh Rajput's home as she pens a note for him
Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune! I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul in to his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment! During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us - he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way...! He was truly, One of a kind... I’ll miss you.. dearest Sush.. Shine on...

