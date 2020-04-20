Shraddha Kapoor reminisces her ‘before braces’ life in THIS throwback childhood picture and it’s adorable

Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen in Baaghi 3, has treated her fans with a beautiful throwback picture from her childhood days.

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has holed up everyone in their respective house. The situation is no different for the celebrities as all the shootings have also been suspended at the moment. And while the fans are missing their favourite celebs on the big screen, our stars are making sure to be in touch with the fans through social media. Amid these, is one of the stars who doesn’t leave a chance to treat her fans with some amazing Instagram posts these days. The Baaghi 3 actress, who is an avid social media user, makes sure to bring something interesting for her social media family with every post she shares.

In fact, Shraddha has taken it as an opportunity to go down the memory lane and share some golden moments of her life with her fans. Once again, the diva has shared a beautiful picture from her childhood where is she was seen with cute bunny teeth. Apparently, this picture was clicked before Shraddha got her braces and was seen flaunting her flawless smile. She captioned the image as, “जब मेरे खरगोश जैसे दांत थे। #BeforeBraces.”

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s childhood picture:

Talking about the work front, Shraddha had a great start of the year as she came with two big budget films. Her year started with ’s much talked about dance drama Street Dancer 3D. Later, she was seen in Tiger Shroff starrer action drama Baaghi 3 which marked her return to the Baaghi franchise and also became her second collaboration with the War star

Credits :Instagram

