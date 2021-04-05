  1. Home
Shraddha Kapoor reminisces her Maldives vacation as she shares a beautiful PIC; Says ‘Running back to nature’

Shraddha Kapoor has announced her next film titled Chaalbaaz In London. The film's first looks has been unveiled by the actress and it will be directed by Pankuj Parashar.
Mumbai Updated: April 5, 2021 04:46 pm
Vacations are always so dear to every one of us and it is so hard to forget about them especially in this ongoing scenario. And Shraddha Kapoor has proved it. She has recently returned from Maldives after spending some quality time with her mother and father. But it looks like she is missing her vacation a lot. Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for her next film with Ranbir Kapoor, has shared a beautiful throwback picture on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha wrote, "Running back to nature". In the picture, Shraddha is seen wearing a white long skirt and yellow top. The breathtaking view behind her is almost adding more beauty to the picture. The clear blue sky with pristine water and surrounded with lush green nature will make you crave for vacation. Shraddha was also in Maldives for her cousin's brother's wedding, where she had also celebrated her birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi with Tiger Shroff. It was released in 2020 and did well at the box office.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s picture here:

Shraddha Kapoor has announced her next project Chaalbaaz In London. She has shared the first look of the movie. The film will be helmed by Pankuj Parashar who had also directed Chaalbaaz starring Sridevi in the lead. Apart from this, Shraddha will be seen in Nikhil Dwivedi’s next which is based on a shape-shifting serpent.

Also Read: ChaalBaaz In London: Shraddha Kapoor excited to team up with Sridevi's Chaalbaaz director for a double role

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

