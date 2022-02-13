Shraddha Kapoor resumes shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled next in Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to take the audiences by storm with their fresh casting in Luv Ranjan's next. The film already went on floors last years and the filmmaker is gearing up to wrap the film soon. As per a latest report in Mid-Day, Shraddha Kapoor has resumed shooting for the film amid a hectic shoot schedule. The shoot is currently underway in Mumbai.

Revealing that Shraddha is juggling a hectic shoot schedule, a source close to the development said, "Shraddha had resumed shoot for Luv Ranjan's next in Mumbai recently. She is also juggling the shoot of the film with her brand commitments this month. It's going to be a hectic schedule for her, hopping from one city to another for various projects."

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that Luv Ranjan is all set to tie the knot this month. The filmmaker will be getting married on 20 February with pre-wedding functions kick-starting on 18 February. Looks like Luv Ranjan is wrapping up a chunk of some important filming before the 18th.

"Luv Ranjan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend on February 20th. It's going to be a destination wedding with family & close friends. Wedding festivities will begin from 18th February. The groom & bride are busy with their wedding preps." a source exclusively told Pinkvilla.

On Saturday night, Luv Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharruccha were snapped at Manish Malhotra's residence. Click link below to see the photos.

