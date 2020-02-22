Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS Baaghi 3 co star Tiger Shroff has a humorous side; Says ‘wish to do a comedy with him’

Shraddha Kapoor opened up about Baaghi 3 co-actor Tiger Shroff in a recent interview. The actress praised the action star and explained why he is perfect for Baaghi 3. Check it out.

Fans of and Tiger Shroff are stoked about their franchise film Baaghi 3 coming out soon. Starring Shraddha and Tiger in the lead, Baaghi 3 is an action flick that will showcase the return of Ronnie-The Rebel on the big screen. Having worked with Tiger in Baaghi’s first part too, Shraddha shared a level of comfort with him and also a great bond of friendship. Often, during the promotions, Tiger and Shraddha are caught poking fun at each other.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shraddha revealed that Tiger doesn’t just have an action side to him but also a humorous one. Talking about Tiger, Shraddha revealed that he is the only actor who could pull off Baaghi 3’s role as his action is unique. Kapoor even raved about how disciplined as an actor Tiger is and that is action stunts in Baaghi 3 are one of a kind. But, while she spoke about Tiger’s love for action, she also said that he has a funny side and she would want to work with him in a comedy film.

Shraddha said, “Tiger has good energy, super disciplined and the only actor who can do justice to a franchise like Baaghi because his action is one-of-a-kind. I’d love to do a quirky comedy with him some day—he has a humorous side which gets dark at times.” Meanwhile, Shraddha and Tiger kicked off Baaghi 3 promotions and yesterday, were snapped while heading to the sets of a dance reality show. Shraddha and Tiger will be seen as Siya and Ronnie in Baaghi 3 along with Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Shraddha plays an air hostess in the film. The songs, Dus Bahane 2.0 and Bhankas are trending across charts and the chemistry between Shraddha and Tiger is being loved. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is all set to release on March 6, 2020.

Check out Shraddha’s latest post with Tiger:

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

