Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS dance makes her ‘happy’ as she shares video while rehearsing to a song from Chhichhore

Shraddha Kapoor shares a BTS video on social media while rehearsing for a song from Chhichhore on account of World Health Day

is making the most of her quarantine to spend time with family and play with her dog. Since the entire country in under a lockdown, we are obviously not getting any paparazzi photos of the actress, however, thanks to social media, this Baaghi actress has been treating her fans with daily updates. From working out on the terrace to eating home cooked food to reading books and enjoying the sunset from her window, Shraddha’s quarantine is all about fun and play, and today, the actress shared a dance video of herself on accound of World Health Day, and alongside the video, she wrote, “So my most favourite way of staying healthy is dancing! Ever since I was a little girl, I just loved to dance! No matter the amount of mistakes (as you will see in this video) or the difficulty in steps, dancing makes me so happyyy #WorldHealthDay P.S: Fortunate to have learned from such incredible dancers & choreographers. Thank you guys again & again #Chhichhore…”

In the video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen dancing to her heart’s content while reheaesing to a song from Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, and in the video, Shraddha nails her causal monochrome look and at the end of the video, she also tries to goof around with the camera by making funny expressions. Well, just like her caption mentions, Shraddha does forget her steps while rehearsing but who cares because we all know that Shraddha is an amazing dancer and we totally love to see her groove. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and next, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan's film opposite .

On account of World Health Day, Sara Ali Khan too shared a video on social media and in the video, Sara was seen having fun on the streets of New York.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's BTS video from the sets of Chhichhore here:

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor enjoys leisure time at home post the success of Baaghi 3 and Coronavirus outbreak; See Post

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More