Shraddha Kapoor reveals her favorite 'Kapoor co-star' and it is not who you think: Watch VIDEO

Shraddha Kapoor is currently taking the internet by storm with her promo videos and songs from the upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The popular Bollywood actress is making a comeback to films after a 3-year-long hiatus with the romantic comedy, which is slated to hit the theatres in March, this year. Shraddha Kapoor is sharing the screen with popular star Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which is directed by hitmaker Luv Ranjan. Shraddha Kapoor reveals her favourite 'Kapoor co-star'

The actress, Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently revealed her favourite 'Kapoor co-star'. In the video which has been going viral on social media, the fans were seen asking the actress who is her favourite 'Kapoor co-star'. Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor immediately answered that her favourite 'Kapoor co-star' is none other than her father, senior actor Shakti Kapoor. The actress' answer left her fans and audiences in splits. Watch Shraddha Kapoor's video, below:

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar The highly anticipated project revolves around a break-up artist, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who pretends to fall in love with a young woman (Shraddha Kapoor) with hidden motives. The project marks Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan, who is best known for his romantic comedy films, including the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Along with Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar features a stellar star cast including Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others in the supporting roles. Pritam has composed songs for the project.

