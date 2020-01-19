Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS her next film with Ranbir Kapoor will go on floors on THIS date

Shraddha said that Ranbir is one of the best actors of their generation. Nothing was offered to her earlier with Ranbir and she is looking forward to this film.

is all geared up for the release of her upcoming dance drama Street Dancer 3D with , The actress, who is currently busy promoting her film is all set to star opposite in Luv Ranjan's next. On working in this project, Shraddha said to PTI that she is doing Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor. She has loved Luv's films - Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and is super excited to be working with Ranbir.

Shraddha further said that Ranbir is one of the best actors of their generation. They have loved his work. Nothing was offered to her earlier with Ranbir and she is looking forward to this film. Shraddha said that she will start shooting for the project in March and will begin some prep after the release of Street Dancer 3D. Speaking about Baaghi 3 and Stree 2, the actress said, "I am excited to do Baaghi 3. I don't know what is happening with Stree 2. I hope I am in it. With franchise films you can never be at ease. I did Rock On 2 and it did not do well, you never know which way it goes. With franchises, you know people are excited to see the film but again you don't have how it will do, no one knows the outcome."

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D'Souza the movie also stars Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak, and others. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

