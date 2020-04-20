Shraddha Kapoor reveals she got injured while training for Saaho’s role: I gave my best & didn’t give up

Shraddha Kapoor was seen with Prabhas in 2019 flick Saaho. Now, as the film is all set to be aired on TV, Shraddha recounted her role as a cop, Amritha in the film and the injuries she went through amid training. Check it out.

One of the most anticipated films of 2019 was Prabhas and starrer Saaho. The film revolved around a thief who falls in love with a cop played by Shraddha. For the first time, Shraddha was playing a cop in the film and she was also cast opposite superstar Prabhas. For her role as a cop, Shraddha had to train herself and also learn to handle a gun. Owing to the training, the gorgeous star also got injured several times while prepping for Saaho.

Recalling the same, Shraddha revealed that while training, there were several times when she got injured. However, nothing stopped her from doing her job and she kept on going. Not just this, Shraddha also recounted how she was so attached to her gun while shooting for Saaho as Amritha that every time she didn’t have it on her during the shoot, she used to ask for it. Kapoor went on to praise police officers and how they are able to handle guns responsibly while tense situations.

Shraddha said, “Playing the role of a cop is not an easy task, there are a lot of different personality traits associated with it. Therefore, to make my character Amritha look convincing, I went through a little bit of training on how to use a gun along with some action training. While training I did get a few injuries, but since it was the first time, I was playing a character like this I didn't give up and gave in my best. I thoroughly enjoyed playing this role, it's surely going to be a memorable part of my life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Street Dancer 3D with . Now, she is at home amid lockdown and has been urging her fans to stay at home too. Soon after the lockdown ends, Shraddha will kick off shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with . The actress has revealed time and again that she is looking forward to the project.

