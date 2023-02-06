Shraddha Kapoor reveals teaming up with Alia Bhatt to expose Ranbir Kapoor’s fake Insta account; Here’s why

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor ever since the first look of their film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been released. The trailer of the film is out and it has been creating a lot of hype since then. Fans are loving Shraddha and Ranbir’s chemistry so far and their intimate scenes too have been getting a lot of attention. Well, these days the actress has been promoting the first song of the film, Tere Pyaar Mein, on social media. Following the trend, Alia Bhatt had shared a reel of the song and today, Arjun Kapoor shared his version of the song and it has gone viral. Reacting to his reel, the actress revealed that she will be exposing her co-star Ranbir’s fake insta id super soon.

It all began after Arjun Kapoor shared a fun video of him getting his hair done on the popular song Tere Pyaar Mein from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and he dedicated it to his OG half girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor. He wrote, “Itne saal baad pata chala ki meri OG #HalfGirlfriend, @shraddhakapoor jhoothi aur makkaar hai! Toh here’s dedicating #TerePyaarMein to my first love my hair!” Reacting to this Shraddha replied, “Zulfein ho to aisi @arjunkapoor. Main sirf jhoothi hu, Makkaar is your dost.” Later Arjun responded by saying, “Makaar hai par mera yaar hai!!! Aur who yeh post apne (rumoured) finsta se zaroor check kar raha hoga iss waqt!!!” Finally, Shraddha revealed that she and Alia will be exposing Ranbir’s finsta id soon and we bet fans cannot wait to see that.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on working with each other in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

During the trailer launch event, Shraddha and Ranbir were seen interacting with the media. They shared their experience of working with each other for the first time. Ranbir said, "I have known Shraddha since we were very young, our parents are friends. But working with her, I realised we share the same creative energies. It's Luv's genius that he cast us together, and working with Shraddha was amazing. I hope we get to work with each other in the future too."

Shraddha, on the other hand, joked that she was happy that Luv Ranjan was open to working with others besides Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The noted director has previously worked with Kartik and Nushrratt in the Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Shraddha quipped, "I am happy that Luv sir was open to working with other people besides Kartik and Nushrratt. So am super happy about it. Working with Ranbir was amazing, I have always looked up to his work."