Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS the biggest learning from her career: ‘An actor has to keep evolving’
Shraddha Kapoor, who completed 12 years in the film industry, recently revealed the biggest learning from her career.
Shraddha Kapoor, the multi-faceted talent, is one of the most-loved artists in Bollywood. The actress carved a niche for herself with some acclaimed films and solid performances. Shraddha Kapoor also garnered attention with her singing talent and had turned playback singer for many of her films. The talented actress, who has been staying away from the film industry ever since the pandemic happened, is now set to make a grand comeback with some exciting projects in the pipeline. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Shraddha Kapoor revealed the biggest learning from her career.
While speaking to Hindustan Times, The Aashiqui 2 actress revealed that she learned change is the only constant, after spending 12 years in Bollywood. According to Shraddha Kapoor, an actor should always keep evolving, changing, learning, and unlearning. The actress added that she aims to keep growing as both an actress and a person. She wants to keep bettering herself from whom she was yesterday, thus making the world a little better.
In the interview, Shraddha Kapoor also spoke about how things changed in cinema, for female artists. She observed that more and more films are now being made from the female perspective, compared to the time when she started her journey in cinema. According to the actress, women are not just headlining films, but those films are also written and made better. Shraddha Kapoor added that it is a great time for women in the Indian film industry.
Coming to her acting career, Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming untitled Luv Ranjan directorial. The movie, which is touted to be a romantic comedy, marks the actress’s first onscreen collaboration with Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming fantasy trilogy held by Nikhil Dwivedi. The untitled project is reportedly based on the concept of Naagin. She is also said to be in talks to play the female lead in the Tezaab remake, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
