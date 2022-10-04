Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS the biggest learning from her career: ‘An actor has to keep evolving’

Shraddha Kapoor, the multi-faceted talent, is one of the most-loved artists in Bollywood. The actress carved a niche for herself with some acclaimed films and solid performances. Shraddha Kapoor also garnered attention with her singing talent and had turned playback singer for many of her films. The talented actress, who has been staying away from the film industry ever since the pandemic happened, is now set to make a grand comeback with some exciting projects in the pipeline. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Shraddha Kapoor revealed the biggest learning from her career.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, The Aashiqui 2 actress revealed that she learned change is the only constant, after spending 12 years in Bollywood. According to Shraddha Kapoor, an actor should always keep evolving, changing, learning, and unlearning. The actress added that she aims to keep growing as both an actress and a person. She wants to keep bettering herself from whom she was yesterday, thus making the world a little better.