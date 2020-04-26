Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she is not a fan of following a rigid diet and how she strikes a balance

Amid this lockdown, Shraddha Kapoor had shared with her millions of fans and followers on Instagram how she is making efforts to live a better and eco-friendly life.

Sharddha Kapoor is one of the many actresses in Bollywood who makes conscious efforts to live in an eco-friendly manner. From saying no to plastic tooth brushes to choosing bucket baths, the actress also documents her healthy and green lifestyle on Instagram. Amid this lockdown, Shraddha shared with her millions of fans and followers on Instagram how she is making efforts to live a better and eco-friendly life. One of them which was eating local and homemade food. A few weeks ago, the actress had shared a snap of eating simple home food like bhindi, pulses and bhakri. While many may guess it's the result of a strict diet, it is quite the opposite, according to the actress.

In a recent interview, Shraddha was asked if she is mindful of her diet. The 'Saaho' actress revealed that she is not a fan of following rigid diets and that is because she is a huge foodie. "I am not rigid with my diet because I love food." She added that she does love her fair share of burgers and pizzas. "However, I do try to keep a balance between junk food and eating healthy."

On the work front, Sharddha was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. The film went on to great box office business but was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic which resulted in lockdown across India.

