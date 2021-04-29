Shraddha Kapoor roots for plasma donation as she posts a pic of brother Siddhanth doing it amid COVID 19 spike

Actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor went ahead and donated plasma amid COVID 19 second wave. The Stree actress shared a photo and encouraged all to do the same.

Actress has been busy amplifying important resources and needs of people amid COVID 19 second wave and now, she has shared a photo of her brother Siddhanth Kapoor to encourage plasma donation. Siddhanth also had battled COVID 19 and hence, he went ahead and donated plasma amid the COVID 19 second wave. The Stree actress shared a photo of her brother smiling away while doing the needful and urged everyone to do the same if they were eligible.

Amid the COVID 19 spike, the demand for plasma along with oxygen cylinders and other medications has surged. Amid this, Shraddha shared a photo of her brother from the donation session to encourage more people to come forward. In the photo, Siddhanth could be seen smiling and showing a victory sign as he does his bit amid the COVID 19 second wave in the nation. The actress lauded her brother and requested everyone to do the same to help others. She wrote, "My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma. Urge all those who are eligible to do the same please."

Siddhanth also shared the photo on his own handle and received love from many celebs like Ananya Panday, Gaurav Gera, Amyra Dastur and more. Meanwhile, amid the current spike of COVID 19, several stars have been using social media to encourage everyone to help out. Bhumi Pednekar was among the first stars to begin using her social media to urge everyone to donate plasma and get the vaccination. Apart from her, many others like , , , Vicky Kaushal, and others are using their platform to help those in need amid the crisis.

