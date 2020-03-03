Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth pens an adorable birthday note for her; Says ‘Life is way better with you’

On Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor penned a special note for her and it will win your heart.

Siblings are our forever partner in crime and this bond is irreplaceable even if we have several close friends. This is applicable not only for us but also for the B-town celebs. While the showbiz world has several popular bro-sis jodis, there is one jodi which never fails to give major sibling goals to everyone. We are talking about and Siddhanth Kapoor who leave no chance to express their love for each other and even treat the fans with beautiful pictures. So, as Shraddha is turning a year older today, everyone was waiting about how her brother Siddhanth will be wishing her.

And guess what? Siddhanth has won some brownie points as he has penned an overwhelming birthday note for the Stree actress. The Haseena Parker actor shared a boomerang video of himself with the birthday girl giving a glimpse of their crazy moments. In the caption, Siddhant called Shraddha his lovely angel and wrote how his life has been amazing with the Baaghi actress’ presence. “You only bring love, life and happiness everywhere you go. Keep spreading your magic, I love you,” he added.

Take a look at Siddhanth Kapoor’s adorable birthday post for sister Shraddha Kapoor:

To note, Shraddha and Siddhanth had shared the screen space for the first time in 2017 release Haseena Parker and their chemistry was loved by the audience. While Siddhanth was last seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhooot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Shraddha is currently gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

