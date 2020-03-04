Shraddha Kapoor’s cool and calm demeanour while handling crazy fan is winning the internet; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor, who enjoys a massive fan following, came across a crazy fan who tried taking a selfie despite her security. But her cool demeanour has won her a million of hearts. Take a look.

Bollywood celebrities enjoy a massive following and these fans make every attempt to get attention from their favourite star. Be it waiting outside their house for hours, bringing the most unexpected gifts or even stalking them in almost every event. It goes without saying that at times this fan culture does get chaotic for the celebrities. However, looks like has mastered the art of handling the fans. To note, Shraddha is one of the most popular actresses in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following.

However, her recent gesture while handling a crazy fan has been winning the internet. It happened on Shraddha’s birthday on March 3 when a fan army thronged outside her house to wish the Street Dancer 3D actress. Dressed in shimmery cream coloured dress, Shraddha was looking ravishing and she was overwhelmed by the adulation coming her way. Despite the security, a lady walked up to her and was seen asking the actress for a selfie. Although she was being stopped by the security continuously, the lady was adamant to click the picture with Shraddha. In fact, while the actress also tried calming him down politely, she herself held her ground. Later, Shraddha also obliged the lady and clicked the picture with her.

Later, the lady was taken away by the security and Shraddha was seen smiling peacefully for the paparazzi and fans. Undoubtedly, this sweet gesture by the actress has won millions of hearts. A user commented on the video, “Give her some space”, while the other one wrote, “Wow! It was kind of crazy but Shraddha's reactions were calmed, poised and kind. She puts her fans first and that makes her so special.”

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s video of handling a crazy fan:

Talking about the work front, Shraddha is currently gearing up for the release Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande and is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

