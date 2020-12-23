Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin Priyaank Sharma gets ENGAGED to Shaza Morani; Siddhanth Kapoor showers love on couple

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani have been dating each other for years now and are expected to tie the knot soon.

It is the wedding season going on tinselville these days and each day is coming up with the news of a new couple tying the knot. Just a day after cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had married his fiancée Dhanashree Verma in a traditional ceremony, Padmini Kolhakure’s son Priyaank Sharma has exchanged the rings with his longtime girlfriend Shaza Morani in a private affair. To note, the couple, who have been dating for 16 years now, had made their relationship official lately. The news of their engagement was confirmed by Priyaank’s cousin brother Siddhanth Kapoor as he shared a pic of the newly engaged couple.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×