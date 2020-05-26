Shraddha Kapoor’s cute yet grumpy expression in a childhood birthday photo wins the internet

Shraddha Kapoor shared some throwback photos on social media with her siblings from childhood days. However, she dropped a cute treat with one of her childhood photos from her birthday party.

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood stars too are staying at home with their families and are making the most of this time with them. Actress has been keeping her fans updated with her lockdown shenanigans while staying at home. From chilling with her family to goofing around at home to reading, the Baaghi 3 star has been trying to make the most of her lockdown time and recently, Shraddha shared adorable childhood photos on social media that left everyone in awe.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha dropped adorable childhood photos with her siblings as she took a trip down memory lane. However, one of her photos caught our attention and it is bound to leave you in awe. In the photo, little Shraddha can be seen dressed in a blue frock as she celebrates her birthday. As someone feeds her cake, we can see little Shraddha looking a bit grumpy yet cute. The Baaghi 3 star’s childhood photo from her birthday celebration surely was a sweet treat for her fans.

Also Read|Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she is not a fan of following a rigid diet and how she strikes a balance

Along with this picture, Shraddha shared two other photos with her siblings Siddhanth Kapoor, Priyank Sharma and others. From playing with them to posing with her siblings for cute photos, Shraddha treated her fans with childhood photos and surprised everyone. The photos were shared on the occasion of Brother’s Day.

Check out Shraddha’s cute childhood photos:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shraddha has resorted to reading books and often suggests them to her fans. On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The film did well and Shraddha and Tiger’s chemistry was loved. Now, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s film with .

