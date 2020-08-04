  • facebook
Shraddha Kapoor’s goofy childhood pics with ‘Bhaiya and Bubu’ Siddhanth Kapoor & Priyaank will melt your heart

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share unseen glimpses from her childhood with her siblings Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyaank Sharma. The Chhichhore star expressed her love for her siblings in the adorable post.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: August 4, 2020 09:09 am
Shraddha Kapoor's goofy childhood pics with 'Bhaiya and Bubu' Siddhanth Kapoor & Priyaank will melt your heart
Amid the lockdown, stars have been spending most of their time with their loved ones and family members. Speaking of this, Shraddha Kapoor has been making the most of this time off from work by spending it with her loved ones. Recently, on the festival of Rakhi, Shraddha dropped some unseen glimpses from her childhood with brother Siddhanth Kapoor and cousin Priyaank Sharma. While Shraddha dotes on her siblings and often shares photos with them, her childhood photos will melt your heart. 

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha dropped cute and adorable childhood photos in which she is seen posing with her siblings Siddhanth and Priyaank. In one of the photos, a cute little girl in a white and pink top is seen posing sweetly next to her big brother and in another photo, Shraddha is seen leaning on cousin Priyaank while getting captured in the frame. Both the photos give us a glimpse of Shraddha’s bond of love with her brother and cousin. 

Shraddha wrote, “Bhaiya and Bubu @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma #HappyRakhi.” Meanwhile, Shraddha has been on a spree of sharing childhood photos amid the lockdown and often her cute photos leave fans in awe of her. The actress initially used to share photos and videos of chilling at home with family. From spending time with her pet dog Shyloh to reading books, Shraddha made the most of the lockdown phase. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Now, she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film. 

Here are Shraddha Kapoor’s childhood photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhaiya and Bubu@siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma #HappyRakhi

A post shared by Shraddha  (@shraddhakapoor) on

Also Read|Shraddha Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘frock obsession phase’ with a childhood photo & it’s all things cute

Credits :Instagram

