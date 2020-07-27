Shraddha Kapoor’s monsoon menu consists of Delhi’s famous ‘Chole Kulche’ and fans love her cheat meal; PHOTO

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and next, she will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled film

Although made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti but it was only with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 that the actress rose to fame and earned a massive fan following. Post Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor was seen in films such as Saaho, Baaghi 3, Street Dancer, Ek Villain, Chhichhore, Half Girlfriend and others, and it was recently that the actress crossed the milestone of 50 million followers on Instagram.

Thereafter, an overwhelmed Shraddha took to social media to thank her fans for all the love and she shared handwritten notes in Marathi, Hindi and English, and today, since all of us are in quarantine, Shraddha Kapoor, while enjoying the pink sunset in Mumbai, penned yet another note thanking almighty and universe for all the love, support and encouragement. Taking to Instagram stories, Shraddha wrote, “Thank you universe for all my blessings. Thank you for every, everything. Thank you for your love, generosity, bliss, kindness, abundance and all the wonderful miracles of life.”

Now as we speak, Shraddha Kapoor is quarantining at home with her family, and on Sunday, the actress decided to ditch her diet as she opted to gorge on Delhi’s Chole Kulche as the actress shared a photo of her lunch and alongside, her caption read, “आज Sunday है तो दिल्ली वाले छोले कुलचे खा ही लेते है!” Well, we too feel like for once, ditching our diet and indulging in some yummy food. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff.

