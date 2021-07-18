Shraddha Kapoor’s selfie with her ‘workout gang’ is all the fitness inspiration you need to hit the gym

Shraddha Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share a radiant post-workout selfie with her ‘workout gang’. Here’s everything that you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s latest social media post.

is adored by her Instagram family for her girl-next-door image but few fans are aware of the actress' love for fitness. Shraddha, who is said to have a naturally toned body doesn’t refrain from working out hard in the gym. The Stree actor often takes to her social media platform to share her post-workout photos amongst her fan army. On Saturday, July 17, once again Shraddha motivated her fans towards a healthy lifestyle by sweating it out in the gym with her girl gang.

In the mirror selfie, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen donning an all-black workout ensemble as one of her friends captures the photo. The actor captioned her image as, “workout gang” before tagging all her girlfriends in the post, who joined the actress in her fitness regime. All her friends can be seen making a peace symbol while striking a pose for the camera.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s post-workout selfie belo w :

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia headed to New Delhi to kick off the second shooting schedule of Luv Ranjan's untitled film. The first schedule was shot earlier in 2021, no after wrapping the second shooting schedule, the cast will reportedly head to Spain to complete the filming process. ALSO READ| Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to head to Spain to shoot romantic songs for Luv Ranjan's film

