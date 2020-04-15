Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Siblings drama’ as she video chats with her family amidst lockdown is relatable AF; See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor video chats with her cousins amidst lockdown and it is totally relatable; See PHOTOS

Just like all of us, , too, has been staying indoors amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, and from reading books to working out on her terrace, this Saaho actress has been making the most of her quarantine. And today, Shraddha Kapoor posted a photo wherein she is seen video-chatting with her cousins and alongside the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Siblings Drama’. In the photo, Shraddha Kapoor is seen sporting a spectacled de-glam look and we totally love it.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Shraddha Kapoor urged everyone to stay indoors and abide by the lockdown as she urged everyone to do whatever little they can do, “even if it is little amount, we can donate to whatever cause that we believe in.” In an interview, Shraddha said, Because there will be a lot of people who will need our help and I am happy to be the part of something like that, so that I can help in someways. So, just small request to everyone out there to definitely do something to lend a helping hand.”

Now, in the latest, Mumbai Police took inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor’s film Stree and posted a humorous message to create awareness about Coronavirus. As we all know, in the film, the villagers were haunted by a ghost known as Stree, and the villagers believed that if you write, 'O Stree, kal aana (Stree, come tomorrow)!' on the walls, it will drive away the evil spirit. And in the wake of the Coronavirus, Mumbai Police recreated their own version of this and wrote: 'O corona, kabhi maat aana (Corona, don"t come ever)!” Later, Shraddha, too, shared the poster on her Instagram and wrote: 'Bilkul sahi. The only mantra we need to keep every STREEt safe is not to venture out on the STREE

Check out the photo of Shraddha Kapoor video calling with her siblings:

Credits :Instagram

