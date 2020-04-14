Shraddha Kapoor’s take on coronavirus outbreak has Stree reference and it is relatable; Check it out

Shraddha Kapoor, who is practising self quarantine, has shared an interesting post on coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak of coronavirus across India has got us all stuck at the home. This deadly virus has infected over ten thousand lives across the country so far and even claimed over 350 lives as well. And while the authorities have been taking measures to combat COVID 19, they have also been urging the citizens to stay indoors to prevent the spread of this highly contagious disease. Interestingly, our celebrities have also taken it a moral responsibility to raise awareness about coronavirus.

In recent days, several celebrities have been actively talking about COVID 19 and have been asking fans to stay at home along with asking them to maintain sanitization and hygiene. And now, has also shared her take on coronavirus outbreak. However, she gave it a witty twist as she shared it in reference to her 2018 release Stree. She shared a poster which read as “O Corona Kabhi Mat Aana.” This was followed by the hashtag, “EverySTREEtSafe.” In the caption, Shraddha wrote, “बिलकुल सही! Repost : The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVIDー19 #MumbaiPolice.” To note, this post was a repost of Mumbai Police post to encourage the citizens to stay in their homes.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s take on coronavirus:

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is busy enjoying her quarantine time with her family. The diva is making the most of her free time and has been using it for reading books and working out.

