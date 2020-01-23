Shraddha Kapoor on Saina Nehwal biopic; The training I underwent for it made me fitter for Street Dancer 3D

Shraddha Kapoor says the training she took for Saina Nehwal biopic made me fitter for Street Dancer 3D.

It isn't unknown that before stepped into the shoes of Saina Nehwal, the project was in 's kitty. The actress began shooting for the biopic. However, later she called it quits and the role went on to Parineeti, who is leaving no stone unturned to ace her character and putting in a dollop of hard work to pull off Saina on the screen. In an interview with Times of India, Shraddha Kapoor opened up on why she opted out of the Saina Nehwal biopic.

Shraddha Kapoor revealed that despite being committed to the biopic, she had no choice but to make an exit from the project. Since the dates of the sports biopic were clashing with Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, she decided to go forward with the project that was helmed by Remo D'Souza as the director has given her a film like ABCD 2, she said. She expressed her grief on having to leave the project midway and called it unfortunate. However, looking at the brighter side, she stated that the training she underwent for Saina Nehwal's biopic helped her get fitter for Street Dancer 3D.

Shraddha named a few people from the industry whom she stands for. Mentioning Mohit Suri and Remo D'Souza on the list, she stated that the two mean a lot to her. Shraddha revealed that when she was approached by Remo D'Souza for Street Dancer 3D, she jumped at the offer instantly for the bond that she shares with the director. She also said that when someone offers you to be a part of something special, you tend to be there for the person in whatever way you can.

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D is to hit the screens soon. The Remo D'Souza directorial is slated for January 24 release. The dance drama stars , Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. The film shows Varun aka Sahej and Shraddha aka Inayat's dance face-off as they drag their Indo-Pak rivalry on to the dance floor. Sahej hails from Punjab with the dream of winning the International dance championship while Inayat from Pakistan comes with the same aspiration.

