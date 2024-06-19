Shraddha Kapoor says ‘Dil rakh le, neend toh vapas de de yaar’ as she drops quirky selfie with rumored beau Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor has been active on social media, giving a peek into her lavish lifestyle to her fans. However, there have been times when eagle-eyed followers found proof that she is dating film writer Rahul Mody. Earlier, she was spotted wearing an ‘R’ pendant. Some even speculated that the rumored lovebirds were holidaying together in the mountains after spotting their pictures with the same background.

Minutes ago, on June 19, the Stree actress made her relationship with her rumored bae Insta official by dropping a cute selfie with him. Her caption is proof he has stolen her heart. Check it out!

Shraddha Kapoor drops adorable selfie with rumored BF Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor is not just receiving the love of her millions of fans around the globe. The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure is also enjoying the affection she has been receiving from her rumored boyfriend, writer Rahul Mody.

Amid speculation of the celebs dating each other, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress dropped a cute picture with him. Kapoor took to her Instagram stories late at night and stated that Mody could be the reason why she isn’t able to sleep at this hour.

She also penned a quirky caption that read, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar. @modyrahulmody” and used the song Neend Churaai Meri from the movie Ishq to describe her feelings better.

A couple of weeks ago, the Aashiqui 2 actress dropped multiple selfies of herself lounging at home on a ‘Shrunday’. While some were delighted to see her happy face on social media, others were quick to spot the ‘R’ pendant that she was wearing. Fans speculated that it was her way of expressing love for her boyfriend Rahul Mody.

Sharing her pictures, Kapoor penned, “Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

Shraddha might have kickstarted her acting career with a brief role in Teen Patti, but she quickly shot to fame with Luv Ka The End in 2011. Since then, she has been part of many hits like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Baaghi, Haider, Half Girlfriend, Haseena Parkar, Stree and more.

Currently, she is busy with the shoot of her upcoming movie Stree 2 which is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024.

