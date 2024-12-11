Shraddha Kapoor says she found it tough to convince people to cast her until THIS happened; reveals if dad Shakti Kapoor helped

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on the success of Stree 2. Known not only for her incredible acting chops but also for her kind-hearted nature, she recently reflected on her challenging journey before Aashiqui 2. She shared how convincing people to cast her was no easy feat and revealed that her father, Shakti Kapoor, refrained from pulling any strings to help her land roles.

In an interview with GQ India, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about the struggles she faced in her career before her breakthrough with Aashiqui 2 in 2013.

Despite being the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, she navigated her journey without any shortcuts, as her father believed in the power of self-reliance. This approach meant facing rejections and setbacks on her own, making the path to success both challenging and deeply personal.

The Stree 2 actress added, "Until Aashiqui happened, it was very difficult to convince people to cast me."

Earlier, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Shraddha Kapoor playfully described her male co-stars in unique and endearing ways.

She praised Rajkummar Rao for his unmatched talent and described Varun Dhawan, her ABCD 2 co-star, as a dear friend. Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor, her co-star in last year’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, she highlighted how amazing it was to collaborate with him.

Turning to her Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha called him immensely gifted. For Sidharth Malhotra, she humorously referred to his Ek Villain persona, playfully dubbing him the same. Tiger Shroff earned the nostalgic title of 'school buddy', as the two studied together.

Shraddha Kapoor also commended Shahid Kapoor for his versatility, recalling their work in films like Haider and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Lastly, Arjun Kapoor, her leading man in Half Girlfriend, was described as someone who is deeply articulate.

