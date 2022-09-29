Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable mirror SELFIE as she looks striking in blue on Day 3 of Navratri

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in B’Town. The actress enjoys a huge following on social media, and she makes it a point to entertain her millions of fans with glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Speaking of which, lately, Shraddha has been sharing sneak peeks of her Navratri celebrations as she drops photos of her in outfits that coordinate with the colour for each day of the festival. And so, as day three of Navratri is associated with the colour blue, she shared a selfie wearing the same hue. Check it out. Shraddha Kapoor’s Navratri celebrations

A few hours back, Shraddha took to her Instagram space and shared a picture on the story feature on the social media platform. The Aashiqui 2 actress shared a boomerang as she clicked a mirror selfie and winked at her reflection. She can be seen wearing a blue top and her hair is left open. The actress had minimal makeup on. Sharing the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Navratri Day 3 – Royal Blue Tranquility (meditation emoji) 9Ratri9Rang.” Take a look: