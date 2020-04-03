Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable pictures of pet dog Shyloh on his birthday; Take a look

Amid Coronavirus lockdown; Shraddha Kapoor shares some cute pictures of her little pet Shyloh on his birthday.

Coronavirus has created an outrage all over the world. Due to the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown in the country urging citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. B-town celebs are making the most of their quarantine period. They have become more active on social media and are making sure to treat their fans with their photos and updating them with their quarantine activities. is spending her quarantine period with her family and pet Shyloh.

The actress shares a great bond with her pet and loves him dearly. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, Shraddha has shared some adorable pictures of Shyloh on her Instagram account. She wrote, "My little precious babu’s birthday today!!! Happy birthday Shyloh guys thank you fan clubs and all who have made such sweet edits today! Putting as many as I can in my story." Shraddha had previously also shared Shyloh's picture on her Instagram post during the quarantine period. She wrote, "Being home #ShylohBabu #Brat #PureJoy #Playtime #MastiInHisEyes #InnocentEyes #PetsGiveLove #AnimalsAreFriends.."

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's reaction to show more power will drive away your midweek blues; Watch video

Despite being on a break, the Street Dancer 3D actress has also been constantly updating her fans about her quarantine schedule amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The 33-year-old actress has also urged her fans to be eco-friendly and save water in this crucial time.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha started off the year 2020 on a great note. The actress made the audience go gaga over her stunning moves in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. She shared the screen space with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. Shraddha was also seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor is a ball of cuteness as she makes soap bubbles during her vacay in THIS THROWBACK video

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More