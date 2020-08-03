Shraddha Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘frock obsession phase’ with a childhood photo & it’s all things cute

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her childhood. However, it was her adorable smile and blue frock that stole the show.

Childhood photos of Bollywood stars often give fans a glimpse of their sweet and adorable fun and speaking of this, has been dropping glimpses from her old days as a kid on social media amid lockdown. Since Shraddha has been spending time at home with her family, the Chhichhore star has been making the most of it by indulging in reading as well as going down memory lane with photos. Once again, Shraddha treated her fans with a glimpse of her childhood.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a cute photo of herself as a kid. In the photo, a very cute and adorable young girl can be seen dolled up in a blue frock with a flower in her hair. As she played and had fun with other kids and her friends, the sweet memory was captured in the frame. Shraddha dropped the photo on social media and her fans were just left awestruck by it. The cute and adorable picture won the internet as Shraddha shared a glimpse of the good old days.

Shraddha captioned the childhood photo as, “Frock obsession phase.” Seeing the photo, several fans and loved ones showered love on the gorgeous star. Several times amid the lockdown, Shraddha has shared throwback photos on social media as a treat for her fans. On the work front, she was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Now, she will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's untitled film with . When Shraddha announced her association with the film, fans were excited to see Ranbir and her together on the screen.

Here is Shraddha Kapoor’s childhood photo:

