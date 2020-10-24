Shraddha Kapoor shares glimpse of 'puri, chane, halwa' made at home on Durga Ashtami & leaves fans salivating

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to celebrate Durga Ashtami. The Baaghi 3 star shared a glimpse of prasad made at home and wished everyone on the occasion.

The festive season of 2020 is here and even though COVID 19 has put a dampener on celebrations, Bollywood stars are enjoying the same at home. Speaking of this, today, Durga Ashtami is being celebrated across the nation and even our stars are not behind in praying to the Goddess. joined her family in celebrating the festival at home. Not just this, the gorgeous star sent out good wishes to fans and shared a glimpse of celebrations at home.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a photo of prasad that is made on Ashtami for 'kanjak puja.' The actress shared a photo of a thali with several puris kept in with halwa and chane. With it, Shraddha wrote, "Ashtami," with a folded hand emoji and wished all her fans. Seeing the star's photo of prasad, fans were left salivating. Many took to the comments and wished the actress on the festival. Shraddha often shares glimpses of spending time at home and fans love it.

On the photo, her brother Siddhant Kapoor commented and teased Shraddha about the calories in the prasad. He wrote, "4923942 calories today."

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's wish on Ashtami:

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Baaghi 3 managed to do well at the box office and fans loved the crackling chemistry between Tiger and Shraddha. Now, she will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's film with . The actress had revealed the news earlier this year and fans were left excited. It would be the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha share screen space in Luv Ranjan's film.

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

