Shraddha Kapoor shares an IMPORTANT eco friendly message during quarantine time and it’s the need of the hour

Shraddha Kapoor, who has been enjoying her quarantine break, urged her friends to go eco-friendly during this coronavirus outbreak.

The entire world has come to a standstill as they are battling against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Everyone is on a self-isolation mode and have been advised to practice social distancing and self-quarantine in this crisis time. And looks like is making the most her quarantine break these days. The diva has been spending quality time with her family and even her pet Shyloh. Despite being on a break, the Street Dancer 3D has been constantly updating her fans about her quarantine schedule amid COVID 19 outbreak to make sure she isn’t out of their minds.

However, Shraddha’s recent Instagram post came with a special message for her fans which is indeed the need of the hour and should be followed. The stunning actress shared a picture of brown coloured bucket and bath mug. In the caption, Shraddha urged her fans to be eco-friendly and save water in this crucial time. The 33 year old actress also requested her fans to go for a bucket bath to avoid wasting water. “Being home #BucketBath #SaveWater #EcoFriendly,” she added.

Take a lot at Shraddha Kapoor eco-friendly post:

Talking about the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The movie marked the diva’s return to the Baaghi franchise after four years and turned out be her second collaboration with Tiger after their 2016 release Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 has been one of the successful movies so far and Tiger-Shraddha’s chemistry managed to win hearts.

