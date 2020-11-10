Shraddha Kapoor shares many avatars of Nagin as fans flood her with creative versions of the new age serpent

The creative versions of Shraddha Kapoor as Nagin were shared by fans from all over the world and the actress was clearly thrilled by it. Check it out below.

delighted her fans recently when she announced that she will be taking the form of Naagin in Nikhil Dwivedi's backed trilogy. The actress had taken to social media to make the big announcement and wrote, "It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.@Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia"

The actress' fans were ecstatic about the same and now a few days later, Shraddha shared a series of Nagin looks that her fans have sent her from all over the world. The creative versions of Shraddha as Nagin were shared by the actress on Instagram and was clearly thrilled by the same.

From a blood-red look to a mystifying green Nagin avatar, fans went all out to impress Shraddha. She wrote, "Sharing a few of the many mind blowing artworks and edits that you all have created with so much effort and love for #NAGIN They’ve made my heart overflow with gratitude Thank you guys so much.," and tagged all her fans.

Check out the post shared by Shraddha Kapoor on Nagin below:

Speaking about Shraddha taking on the role of Nagin, producer Nikhil Dwivedi in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla said, "The only person I really thought of was Shraddha because I think she is one of the few actresses we have who has this unique quality of being a girl next door and can turn into a very sensuous woman the next day if she wants to."

