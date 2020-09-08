  1. Home
Shraddha Kapoor shares photo of legendary singer Asha Bhosle as she sends across birthday wishes to her ‘aaji’

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff
Shraddha Kapoor shares photo of legendary singer Asha Bhosle as she sends across birthday wishes to her 'aaji'
Today, as legendary singer Asha Bhosle celebrates her 87th birthday, actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday note for the singer. Shraddha, as she lovingly addresses Asha Bhosle as ‘aaji’, shared a photo of the singer and alongside the photo, her caption read, “Double birthday love @asha.bhosle #MeenaAaji…” Well, every year, on Asha’s birthday, this Baaghi 3 actress pens a soulful note for her aaji.

Well, for all those wondering as to how is Shraddha Kapoor related to Asha ji, let us tell you that during an interview, the actress had revealed that Lata Mangeshkar's first cousin, Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure is her maternal grandfather and so, Shraddha Kapoor shares a close bond with Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle and often refers to them as aaji. Talking about Asha Bhosle, the veteran singer has been a part of the Indian film industry for over seven decades and she also holds the Guinness Book of World Records for having recorded nearly 11 thousand songs in 20 different languages. 

Today, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai took to Instagram to share a photo of Asha Bhosle’s birthday cake. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff, and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film and for the same, the two were recently papped outside the filmmaker’s office.

Double birthday love @asha.bhosle #MeenaAaji

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor is ‘humbled and overwhelmed’ by fans’ love & pens a handwritten note: I am here because of you

Credits :Instagram

