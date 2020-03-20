Shraddha Kapoor shares a picture inspired by her film Stree & it will leave you in splits; Check it out

Shraddha Kapoor who featured in the film Stree alongside Rajkummar Rao shared a picture on her Instagram story which is inspired by her film.

who featured in the film Stree alongside Rajkummar Rao shared a picture on her Instagram story which is inspired by her film. The picture states, 'O Stree Bahar Mat Jaana' and the Baaghi 3 actress adds that this is applicable to all the stree and purush. This picture shared by the gorgeous actress has left all her fans in splits. The stunning actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts made sure that her fans and followers are adhering to the government directives that are issued for the health and safety of all.

The sultry siren, Shraddha Kapoor featured in a number of films like Baaghi 3, Saaho, Chhichhore and Stree. The fans and film audience loved Shraddha Kapoor's performance in the film Stree and received a lot of appreciation also. Shraddha was seen in an action-packed role opposite Tiger Shroff and the actress was seen packing a punch in the film. The actress is expected to feature in some interesting roles in the coming days. Shraddha Kapoor won the hearts of the film audiences and fans with her role in the Prabhas starrer Saaho.

The multi-lingual film was full of jaw-dropping action stunts and sequences. The fans loved the lead air, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's sizzling chemistry. The actress is basking in the glory of her film Baaghi 3. The latest news reports suggest that the actress will be seen opposite the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor and the fans are very excited about this leading pair.

Credits :pinkvilla

