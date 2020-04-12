Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'precious' picture with her siblings Siddhanth, Priyaank & Vedika amid lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Shraddha Kapoor shares an adorable picture with her siblings Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyaank Sharma and the little one Vedika.

Due to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. Most of the celebrities are having a good time with their families and loved ones. Talking about , the actress is making the most of her time in this quarantine period and has been spending quality time with her family and her pet Shyloh.

Recently, we came across a picture posted by Shraddha on her Instagram account. In the pic shared, the Baaghi 3 actress looks elated while posing with her siblings Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyaank Sharma and the little one Vedika. The siblings look cute together and strike an adorable pose for the camera. Sharing the pic, Shraddha wrote, "Precious babus of my life @siddhanthkapoor Veds & @priyaankksharma #SiblingDay." For the uninitiated, April 10th, 2020 was celebrated as World Siblings Day. This day is celebrated to honour our siblings, to show affection and to appreciate one another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

